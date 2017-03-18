On The Rise: Oakland Native WordUP Releases His Debut Project “Heavy Is The Head”

After wrapping up a world tour, it’s natural for artists to slow things down a little and take a little break from the music. For those unaware, WordUP is not your typical artist. He effortlessly shines on his debut album, titled “Heavy Is The Head“.

Reigning from Oakland, California, WordUP has his lyricism on full display throughout his newest project, exhibiting his talent as a rapper, vocalist, and a songwriter. “Heavy Is The Head” contains 10 quality records and only contains several features.

Get to know WordUP and take a listen to his debut album on Apple Music by clicking here!