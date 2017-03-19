North Carolina rapper/songwriter Itz Prof has been developing a nice buzz in the South, delivering ferocious wordplay throughout each and every track. His most recent record “My Vision“, contains vocals from both him and Cash Money Records signee Caskey.

On “My Vision”, Itz Prof explains just that; emotionally sharing his triumphs and tribulations as both an artist and an individual. His lyricism is accompanied by a mix of passion and creativity, allowing him to provide a listening experience for the fans.

Listen to “My Vision” featuring Caskey here: