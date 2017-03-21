Following a stellar 2016, Rich The Kid has come out of the game scolding hot to start off the new year. As the head of his Rich Forever Label, he looks to continue that repetition of success through himself, as well as his talented squad of artists. His new mixtape “The Rich Forever Way” is out now and does not disappoint.

“The Rich Forever Way” contains 8 tracks in total, with a little help from Madeintyo and fellow Rich Forever affiliates Famous Dex & Jay Critch. The strong production accents his energetic style nicely, courtesy of TM88, Lab Cook, OG Parker, and more. It seems as if Rich Forever has another very successful project out for the fans.

Stream Rich The Kid’s “The Rich Forever Way” on SoundCloud below: