Louie V Gutta Is Back On The Scene With The Official Video For “Boomin”

Louie V Gutta popped up onto the scene quite some time ago, and after a very strong start, its seems as if the rapper went into a bit of a hiatus. The Philadelphia native and former Dreamchasers recording artist is back and better than ever with the official video for his single “Boomin“.

The record “Boomin” serves as the lead single off his upcoming project “The Life Of Lu Lu”; inspired by the classic Paid In Full character. For the new video Louie V teams up with power-house director Dev Kamera, whose worked with the likes of Kodak Black, PnB Rock, and many more.

Take a listen and watch the official video to Louie V Gutta’s hot new record “Boomin” here: