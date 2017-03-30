Joey Badass is set to release his new album ALL AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ (AABA) on April 7th which will feature guest appearances from J. Cole, ScHoolboy Q, and Styles P among many others.

The long awaited release marks the Brooklyn-bred MC’s second major studio album and is it set to drop the same day as Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated and still-untitled LP.

One of the collaborations that fans were eagerly waiting to hear is the ScHoolboy Q featured ‘Rockabye Baby’, which does not disappoint. The gritty track proves that the duo is a force to be reckoned with lyrically, and very aware of what’s going on in politics as Joey disses Donald Trump again as he spits:

“Time is running up, feel the burn in my gut/ and if you got the guts, scream, ‘Fuck Donald Trump.'”

Not one to disappoint on any flow, Schoolboy Q follows with a slow-burning verse that begins with him rhyming over an acoustic guitar melody before building to a vernacular pitch, as he rhymes:

“From gettin’ lynched in fields into owning buildings/ getting millions, influencing white children/ And oddly we still ain’t even/ Still a small percentage of blacks that’s eating.”

Check out the album tracklist and single below.

Joey Bada$$’ All-Amerikkkan Badass Tracklist

1. “Good Morning Amerikkka”

2. “For My People”

3. “Temptation”

4. “Land of the Free”

5. “Devastated”

6. “Y U Don’t Love Me?”

7. “Rockabye” Feat. ScHoolboy Q

8. “Ring The Alarm” Feat. Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution and Meechy Darko

9. “Super Predator” Feat. Styles P

10. “Babylon” Feat. Chronixx

11. “Legendary” Feat. J. Cole

12. “Amerikkkan Idol”