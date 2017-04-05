As expected, Coach Cal’s dynamic backcourt freshmen sensation has officially threw their name in the upcoming NBA Draft lottery.

On Monday, guard De’Aaron Fox had announced he declared for the 2017 NBA Draft. The freshman sensation from Katy, Texas put on a show in front of thousands of fans in Lexington as he averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds a night for Coach Calipari. Yesterday, his teammate Malik Monk has followed the trail of freshman sensations declaring for the draft that Calipari builds as he declared himself eligible. Monk had an outstanding freshman season with the Wildcats. He averaged 19.8 points per game on 45 percent shooting, including 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. Monk had breakout moments during the season which includes him scoring 47 points in during 103-100 victory against the newly crowned National Champs UNC Tar Heels during the regular season.

Both of these super scoring guards are projected to be lottery picks as Monk and Fox made NBA scouts and executives drool over their potential as NBA superstars. Many scouts are comparing Fox’s game to an quicker and more elusive version of Wizards superstar point guard John Wall. Meanwhile, Monk is projected to bring even more excitement to an rebuilding New Orleans Pelicans franchise which helped created space for the opportunity to land the freshman phenom when they got rid of Buddy Hield.Only time will tell to find out as where they will land as June 22 will be an date NBA hoop fans will circle .