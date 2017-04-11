Following Lil Wayne’s ruthless legal battles with Cash Money Records over the rights over the fifth installment of The Carter series, he’s been hinting at deals with Roc Nation.

Last night he confirmed his alliance with Jay-Z’s record label during a performance at Slippery Rock University. “Is it cool if I just say it? Its the Roc. You know I’m a member of that team now,” Weezy said before throwing up the diamond sign.

Without even mentioning Birdman or Cash Money, the rapper proceeded to perform his smash hit “Lollipop”.