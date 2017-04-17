Police in Florida are investigating an incident at a nightclub where a photographer said he was “sucker punched” by singer Chris Brown.

Tampa police spokesman Stephen Hegarty says 28-year-old Bennie Vines Jr. was hired by Aja Channelside to take photos during an event hosted by Brown.

Vines told officers that while he was snapping photos early Monday, Brown punched him. Brown was gone by the time officers arrived. Vines refused medical treatment and told officers he wants to prosecute because of a minor lip cut.

There’s cellphone video footage of the incident, though the club is dark and the action is difficult to make out. According to TMZ, Brown is wearing the red shirt, while the man in yellow is his bodyguard.