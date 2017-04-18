It was last year that newcomer FVRTHR released his debut project, The Fvr.

It’s safe to say that The Fvr served its purpose, catching the ear of many including recent Source cover star Fetty Wap.

FVRTHR, a Dominican-bred Bronx native has since been pushing forward with some well-deserved momentum following his recent signing with Fetty’s Zoo Gang imprint, and he’s wasting no time on maintaining it.

Today, he delivers on his follow-up project, GHB Regime: a 9-track effort equipped with the single “1 Dream 2 Ride”, a feature from Fetty Wap himself and engineering credits to multi-platinum producer Brian “Peoples” Garcia, whose early cosign came in the form of his production work on The Fvr.

GHB Regime serves as a proper introduction for those unfamiliar with FVRTHR. Just in time for sunny weather, the project boasts an energy that screams “top-down in the summer”. Tracks like “Operate”, “Must Be Nice”, and “Harlem” certainly justify FVRTHR’s spot among the party anthem heavy-hitters of Zoo Gang.

Needless to say, FVRTHR is officially on our radar. Stream GHB Regime below.