First New Edition, Nas and now this.

After the success of the New Edition series and the anticipation set behind the Nas bio-series, BET is slated to produce a series about the imfamous imprint that was known as “the world’s most dangerous record label”.

With production set to begin this spring, ‘Death Row Chronicles’ will show the best and undoubtedly the worst of the label’s daily operation as it was ran by former CEO Suge Knight at the label’s height, depicting Death Row’s rise and ultimate downfall.

BET predicts a 2018 premiere for the series.