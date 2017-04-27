As Beast Mode prepares to make his return to the gridiron, the legendary #24 will be in full display. But this time, going below the last name of Lynch instead of Woodson.

One major deal finally became official on Wednesday when the NFL approved Marshawn Lynch returning to the football field as a Oakland Raider. With Seattle and Oakland coming up with a deal, people was wondering what number Lynch was going to wear. But long and behold, legendary defensive back Charles Woodson was classy enough to bless Lynch with the privilege of wear #24.

As fans may know, Woodson who wore #24 was an 9-time NFL Pro Bowl selectee. Before Lynch called it quits, his #24 was amongst the most popular jerseys to be sported in Seattle.

The 31-year-old Heisman trophy winner from out of the University Of Michigan corner back rewrote the NFL history books as critics regarded him as one of the best corners to ever played the game. It’s safe to know that the legacy of #24 has been passed down to another dominant force in the game. The silver & black nation will have nothing to worry about this season.