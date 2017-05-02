Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J debuted their daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan on Monday’s episode of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” With Hernandez having given birth in December 2016, the series’ finally aired its special surrounding Hernandez’ pregnancy, turnt baby shower, and delivery last night [May 1, 2017].

From emotional speeches at an over-the-top shower to a natural birth, last night brought all the feels to VH1. And fans continued to gush over the littlest cast member after the Puerto Rican Princess shared an additional glimpse of Bonnie Bella. Just look at those cheeks in this video!

Photo credits: Instagram