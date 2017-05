Dollaz-N-Dealz signee Hollywood Rowe just liberated his 18-track debut, “Don’t Quit Your Day Dream” today. Filled with ‘real life’ stories over backdrops provided by a variety of producers, DQYDD is the rare debut you will find yourself wanting to listen to track for track. Also featured are cameos from Willie Ozee and Mickey Shiloh. Be sure to check out the projects stand-out, “Karma” which showcases the Broward County native’s wordplay to perfection. Listen now!