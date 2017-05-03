The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) welcomes Max Warsh as Associate Program Director starting today, May 1. The appointment reflects NADA’s commitment to supporting its members year-round.

In his new position, Warsh will collaborate with Executive Director Heather Hubbs to develop membership initiatives and fundraising efforts, as well as contribute to strategic planning for both NADA Miami and New York by working directly with exhibitors.

Warsh will also be contributing to NADA’s Exhibition Guides, which launches today, May 1 to coincide with Frieze New York. Working with its Gallery Members beyond the context of art fairs themselves, it will include all NADA Members in New York with exhibitions on view today through September 2017. The Exhibition Guides will be part of a broader effort at NADA to develop resources and public engagement for its members, and is emblematic of its mission in support of emerging artists and innovative galleries.

“I’m excited to help develop programming and new relationships, and continue to foster the collaborative ethos that makes NADA so important,” says Warsh, NADA Associate Program Director.

Warsh was previously the co-founder and director of the artist-run Regina Rex gallery in New York City. Also an artist, his work was recently exhibited in New York at the Queens Museum and the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

“We’re thrilled to have Max join our team. His community-oriented approach is a perfect match for our own,” said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. “Max will be an invaluable asset as we redouble our efforts to support our members, emerging artists, and the NADA community, both through our fairs and year-round.”