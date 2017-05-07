On the second day of Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, the youth reigned supreme.

Before the likes of Young Thug, Run the Jewels, Action Bronson, and Kendrick Lamar took to the stage later on in the evening, a wave of prominant newcomers such as Dreezy & Trill Sammy and proven leaders of the new school including Joey Bada$$ & Denzel Curry had their turn at energizing the masses.

The day marked one of monumental proportions for a class of rappers emerging out of the Florida rap scene.

Among them were Wifisfuneral, Ski Mask the Slump God, Denzel Curry and the much talked about XXXTENTACION, who all took to the stage consecutively in a nearly 5-hour block of non-stop energy.

Once more, an element of unity was present as Wifi and Ski Mask, among others joined XXX during what was arguably the wildest set of the day as he hopped into a sea of fans, calling for larger mosh pits in the crowd of thousands, and even climbing atop the sound board at one point.

Further representatives of their own scene included Chicago’s Chief Keef, Toronto’s Jazz Cartier, Atlanta’s Key! & Nebu Kiniza, and South Korea’s Keith Ape.

As the night inched toward its end, co-creator of Rolling Loud Tariq Cherif invited his grandmother on stage following Joey Bada$$’s veteran-like performance, expressing that his “grandma has never been to one of [his] shows.”

In a feel-good moment, chants of “Grandma! Grandma!” erupted through the crowd minutes before Kung Fu Kenny would take to the stage in an hour and a half-long set filled to the brim with theatrics and hits like “Alright”, “Money Trees”, “m.A.A.d City”, “DNA”, and concluding with “Humble” around the same time that Young Thug was wrapping up his own set across the park, an ending topped off with a host of fireworks as fans reluctantly made their way toward the exits.

Check out the full gallery of shots taken on Day 2 of Rolling Loud.