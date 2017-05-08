Yesterday, Rolling Loud came to a close.

For three days, Miami’s Bayfront Park was packed to its capacity as fans made their trek to experience Hip-Hop’s biggest names live.

This full capacity served as both a blessing and a very minor curse as stages and set times were postponed and moved to accommodate the unexpectedly tight crowds that come along with stars such as Migos and Lil Uzi Vert, who were among the headliners to perform on the festival’s final day.

Other performers included YG, Gucci Mane, Post Malone, Zoey Dollaz, Blackbear, 21 Savage Playboi Carti, Future, and Travis Scott.

If Rolling Loud is any indication, the love of Hip-Hop is alive and prospering.

Despite the schedule changes and some confusion, fans still managed to put their love for the artists on full display.

A prime example of this dedication included production cutting off Post Malone’s microphone and sound in order to begin setting up the stage for fellow Texas rapper Travis Scott.

Malone was met with a crowd of thousands finishing up his track “Congratulations” a cappella in protest of the technical decision.

Similar to Day 2 of the festival, artists such as Lil Uzi and Travi$ Scott were the source of intense sets with Uzi climbing the production tent to jump into a sea of fans and Travi$ encouraging fans to join him onstage and kicking them off for not turning up enough to his liking.

“This ain’t no f*cking ballet,” he called out as security removed one festival-goer from the stage.

Further highlights of the day included YG finishing up his set with an energizing performance of “FDT”, Gucci Mane joining the Migos for “Slippery”, and Quavo joining Travi$ for “Portland”.

“We gon’ call this song ‘Miami’ tonight,” Scott told the audience before bringing out his frequent collaborator.

It would be a few moments later that almost every individual in attendance would go on to finish up their Rolling Loud experience, singing along to the hook of “goosebumps” as a shower of fireworks let off in the background–a fitting end to one explosive weekend.