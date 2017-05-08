The series will spotlight the music industry’s most influential icons, beginning with a tribute to Grammy award-winning artist and songwriter Terius “The-Dream” Nash, in conversation with veteran music journalist and Genius’s Head of Artist Relations, Rob Markman.

Genius, the world’s largest destination for song lyrics and musical knowledge, announced today the launch of Genius Level, a series of in-depth conversations with the artists, songwriters, and executives who have shaped today’s musical landscape. Shot in front of a live studio audience, Genius Level will be hosted by veteran music journalist and Genius’s Head of Artist Relations, Rob Markman. Each career-spanning conversation will dissect an icon’s most pivotal milestones and creative decisions; discussions will also include questions from Genius’s global community of over 2 million music experts and fans.

Genius Level will launch in Genius’s Brooklyn headquarters on May 16 with first guest Terius “The-Dream” Nash, the prolific artist, songwriter, and producer behind career-defining hit songs for artists like Beyoncé (“Single Ladies”), Justin Bieber (“Baby”), Rihanna (“Umbrella”), and Britney Spears (“Me Against The Music”). His critically-acclaimed work as a solo artist redefined the sound of R&B for a new generation.

“The-Dream has soundtracked our most passionate love affairs and gut-wrenching break-ups. He has a song for every emotion we’ve ever felt, and that’s how we knew we had to have him for our first-ever Genius Level,” says Rob Markman, Genius’s Head of Artist Relations. “We’re going to go through all the feels.”

From studio sessions with superstars to starting his own label, the four-time Grammy winner will reveal the behind-the-scenes stories that music fans have been waiting for as the event unfolds. The conversation will be filmed for video distribution across Genius’s channels, which currently reach over 150 million people. Supporting launch partners for the inaugural Genius Level include global music and entertainment platform.

Born out of Genius’s mission of revealing the deeper meaning behind music and culture and inspired by its collection of intimate interactions with the world’s biggest artists, Genius Level was created for an audience of music obsessives, from industry insiders to superfans. Future conversations in the live series will feature this generation’s vanguard performers, producers, and industry executives, celebrating the behind-the-scenes creative decisions that most impacted the trajectory of their careers.

For up to date information on Genius Level, please visit Genius and follow @genius on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram