A chance to see the King of Bachata live awaits—courtesy of Romeo Santos’ partnership with SBS. Santos’ collaboration with the broadcast company promises to bring three intimate shows to LaMusica app users next month.

“Romeo Santos is one of the most talented and charismatic performers in Latin music today and we thrilled to provide our dedicated LaMusica App exclusive users with an unforgettable live concert experience,” said SBS Chairman and CEO Raúl Alarcón.

The exclusive concert series makes stops at the PlayStation Theater in New York City [Friday, June 16] , Olympia Theater in Miami [Monday, June 19], and Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles [Wednesday, June 21].