There were some powerful names in Hip Hop that are almost non-existent today. Irv Gotti and Ja Rule were once dominant figures in the rap game, as well as their record label Murda Inc. But that’s hard to convince the kids of today since many people don’t even know who Irv is, and Ja has been taking L’s back-to-back.
Irv took to Instagram to announce that he is re-launching Murda Inc. “I got some new artist. New music. Same fucking MOVEMENT!”
Oh and by the way!! I’m about to RE LAUNCH MURDER INC RECORDS!! I got some new artist. New music. Same fucking MOVEMENT! The Worlds Most Talented Record Label. Everyone had a lot of fun. While I had to re group from the Feds coming after me. Had to plot and plan and fall back while I watched everyone else eat. I watched gracefully. I applauded and congratulated everyone who deserved it. Never one bone of hate in my body. I love to see my niggas win and eat. BUT ITS MY TURN NOW!! My Money is right. And I’m back!! Major Announcements Coming Soon. Who Murder Inc will be partnered with. And what Artist I am fucking with!! #murderinc #murda4life #visionaryideas Follow @visionaryideas
Unfortunately, Murda Inc stood no match to 50 Cent and Eminem during their primes at Shady/Aftermath Records. 50 single handedly annihilated Ja’s career during their legendary beef, and Murda Inc didn’t hold much weight after that. However, Irv has a pretty solid reputation and has big plans.
There’s no word if the original associates like Cadillac Tah, Black Rob, or Ja himself, will be apart of the comeback. But it’s probably best if he starts off with a clean slate.