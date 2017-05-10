There were some powerful names in Hip Hop that are almost non-existent today. Irv Gotti and Ja Rule were once dominant figures in the rap game, as well as their record label Murda Inc. But that’s hard to convince the kids of today since many people don’t even know who Irv is, and Ja has been taking L’s back-to-back.

Irv took to Instagram to announce that he is re-launching Murda Inc. “I got some new artist. New music. Same fucking MOVEMENT!”

Unfortunately, Murda Inc stood no match to 50 Cent and Eminem during their primes at Shady/Aftermath Records. 50 single handedly annihilated Ja’s career during their legendary beef, and Murda Inc didn’t hold much weight after that. However, Irv has a pretty solid reputation and has big plans.

There’s no word if the original associates like Cadillac Tah, Black Rob, or Ja himself, will be apart of the comeback. But it’s probably best if he starts off with a clean slate.