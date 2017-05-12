Today in Source News Flash: Yesterday (May 11), Bryson Tiller shared three new songs: “Honey,” “Somethin Tells Me,” and the Young Thug-assisted “Get Mine.” Earlier this week he also released cover art for his upcoming project True to Self, and now we also know the release date – June 23rd.

B.o.B‘s fourth studio album is now available to stream. ETHER is his first release since 2013’s Underground Luxury. Our exclusive interview with Bobby Ray coming shortly – stay tuned!

Jay Z and Live Nation are continuing their long-standing touring partnership with a new 10-year deal that will cover worldwide touring, with Live Nation as producer and promoter.

Big Sean stars in new PUMA campaign promoting Suede Classic Tonal pack. In the campaign, the Detroit native and PUMA Creative Collaborator is seen sitting on a throne sporting a pair of baby blue PUMA Suede Classic Tonals and a matching T7 Full Zip Bomber Jacket and track pants.

Genius‘ new collection, “1997,” is inspired by Tiger Woods and old school Hip-Hop. The collection is divided into six categories: “Girl Power,” inspired by the Spice Girls; “Puffy Woods,” a hip-hop homage to Tiger Woods; and “This World Is Bullshit,” a dedication to Fiona Apple’s VMA speech.