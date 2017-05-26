“I done fell in love with my Homie B*tch” Lil Durk proclaims on the hook of his latest song, “Homie B*tch”.

And who better to enlist as features on the song than Quavo and Lil Yachty.

The three rappers complement the mellow yet edgy produced track with their renditions of homies turned girlfriends.

As Durk kicks it off with his personal situation, rapping “Like you want some homie sh*t, don’t lie to me baby you know you want me there” – Yachty and Quavo come in later in the song to offer their own personal situations, and of course, their own personal flavor to make for a dope song.

They can tell you better than we can. Take a listen to the song, below.