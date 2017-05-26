The FBI is looking at Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and an influential White House adviser, as part of its investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 election, The Washington Post and NBC News reported Thursday evening.

Kushner has not been accused of wrongdoing, both outlets noted. Sources told the Post that Kushner has come under scrutiny because of two meetings with Russian officials in December ― one with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak and another with a banker.

Kushner met with Kislyak in December and Sergey Gorkov, the head of Vnesheconombank, a state-owned bank, after Trump was elected, at Kislyak’s request.

Kushner initially did not disclose the meetings on an application for a security clearance. His lawyer later acknowledged he had made an error and amended the application. Kushner has also voluntarily agreed to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee to discuss the meetings.

U.S. intelligence officials have already concluded that Russia interfered in the U.S. election through hacking with the goal of getting Trump elected. Several officials involved with the Trump campaign, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and campaign manager Paul Manafort, have also come under scrutiny for connections to Russia. Earlier in May, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey as his bureau investigated the Russian links. Following Comey’s firing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special prosecutor in the investigation.