Early Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla., Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Booked for DUI in a Palm Beach County jail at 7:18 a.m. ET, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the golf legend was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Jupiter police spokesperson Kristin Rightler did not immediately offer further detail about the arrest.

The 41-year-old golfer has won 14 major tournaments and 79 PGA Tour events — which is enough to rank him second on the list of all-time winningest golfers, The Associated Press reports — but his most recent major win came nearly a decade ago, in 2008.

Since then, Woods has struggled with a raft of headline-grabbing off-the-course incidents.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI about 3 a.m. Monday in a suburban area and taken to the Palm Beach County jail, Jupiter Police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said. He was arrested on Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway.

Rightler said she did not have additional details about the circumstances leading to Woods’ arrest, nor did she have any information about whether the arrest involved drugs or alcohol. She said an arrest report may be available Tuesday.

His agent at Excel Sports, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately respond to a voicemail from The Associated Press. PGA Tour spokesman Ty Votaw said the tour would have no comment.