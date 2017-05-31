This fall, Chronixx will join GRAMMY® Award-winning Ms. Lauryn Hill and rap legend Nas on their co-headlining North American Powernomics Tour. The reggae star will open the entire tour on this 17-city run across the United States and Canada in support of his debut album Chronology (out June 30). Comedian Hannibal Buress will also appear on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 2 at livenation.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available on today May 31 for Citi cardmembers and June 1 for Tidal members.

Last night (5.30), Chronixx made his UK national TV debut on Later…with Jools Holland on BBC Two, after wrapping a successful North American & UK Tour with a number of sold-out shows throughout Spring. He performed his latest single off Chronology, entitled “Skankin Sweet.” In February 2017, he also performed album cuts “Majesty” and “Likes” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in United States.

See newly announced dates for Fall 2017 Powernomics tour below.

This tour will be a continutation of extensive journey in reaching his fans worldwide, following his 2017 headlining tours in North America, Europe and Asia throughout the summer.

For full list of Chronixx’s upcoming shows, visit www.chronixxmusic.com.