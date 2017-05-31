New reports surrounding Tiger Woods‘ recent DUI arrest in Jupiter, Florida suggests the 14-time major champion was in-fact under the influence – just not by what most assumed.

It appears Woods may have taken more prescription pills than his body could handle; which ultimately resulted in him being found by police asleep with his seat belt on, on the side of the road with his car running and break lights and turning signal on, according to CNN.

In newly emerged details, CNN also reported that Woods’ speech was slurred and that he didn’t know where he was. The document CNN cited also said that Woods told police he “takes several prescriptions.”

Though he was under the influence from prescription pill intake, Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his arrest. In fact, per recent reports, he blew a 0.00 in the breath test police gave him.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said in a statement. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.