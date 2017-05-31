Flipp Dinero is the latest new talent to emerge from Jonny Shipes’ Cinematic Music Group, a roster that lays claim to the likes of Joey Bada$$, Mick Jenkins, and Smoke DZA.

His alignment with the aforementioned Bada$$ and the rest of his Pro Era conglomerate is well-documented, kicking off with a friendship with resident photographer Dee Knows, leading to a chance meeting with Joey and a subsequent feature of Pro Era member Kirk Knight’s “Memories” track.

And, for lack of a better cliché, the rest was history.

This week, the Brooklyn-bred emcee has debuted the video for his explosive “Running Up bands” single, and it’s a goodie.

“When I made the song, I wanted to make a hood anthem representing something positive, as opposed to negativity,” Flipp tells Billboard of the track. “The thing is, we always rap about shooting and just doing crazy things in general. I wanted to switch it up and make what we all admire the motive of the song, which is running up bands.”