By the looks of Major Lazer’s surprise 6-track EP, they’ve been cooking up in the kitchen.

After teasing the track about two weeks ago at the Alabama Hangout Festival, Major Lazer officially released their next banger “Know No Better” featuring Travis Scott, Quavo, and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello.

Additionally, the trio released five new tracks that were shared to their official Youtube account. “Sua Cara,” “Front of the Line,” “Jump,” “Particula,” and “Buscando Huellas”. By the sound of the music, Major Lazer has plans to dominate the Summer dance scene.