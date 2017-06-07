The BETX Celebrity Basket Ball Game will take place June 24th apart of the annual BET Experience. Along with great athletes like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Floyd Mayweather, and Doug Christie; legendary music entertainers Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe will coach opposing teams. Chris Brown, The Game, YG, Joey Bada$$, Soulja Boy, Nick Cannon, DJ Mustard, Jidenna, Amine, and Dave East are confined.

Also, r&b singers Bell Biv DeVoe, Trevor Jackson, and producer Stevie J will take in on the action. ESPN’s Jemele Hill and Michael Smith are expected to narrate the game this year.

This should be an eventful season match up and hopefully Chris Brown and Soulja Boy can officially end their beef – Stay tuned!