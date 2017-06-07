Nas Suggests The Album Is On The Way

For real this time.

It was last summer that Nas got all the Hip-Hop universe’s hopes up with the “Nas Album Done” cut off of DJ Khaled’s Major Key.

So, we waited…and we waited.

In hindsight, a year isn’t so long of a wait, but it felt like a drag nonetheless, and now, the Queens native reveals that the highly-anticipated body of work may be coming very soon.

In a sit down with the New York Times that the publication says took place while Nas was picking out beats for the project, he gave a shaky “Two weeks,” when discussing a possible due date. “I always say I’m two weeks away from finishing.”

Further into the interview, he switches it up however, suggesting a later drop date.

“We coming this summer, baby” he exclaimed. “It’s going to be a hot summer up here, man!”

Naturally, we have enough reason to believe that the album is actually coming this time around given his recent announcement of his joint tour with Lauryn Hill.

The duo is set to embark on a North American tour that will hit 17 cities later on in the year. Fingers crossed, fans can be hoping to rap along to some new sounds when the time comes.