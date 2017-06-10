The trailer for the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther dropped last night (June 9) during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. In the clip viewers are introduced to the world of Wakanda, the home of Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan also star in the film.

Black Panther doesn’t come out until February 2018, but from the looks of the trailer fans are in for an action-packed adventure.

Watch the trailer below.