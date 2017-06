The Underachievers speak about :

– the Toys they used to play with ( 0:47 )

– fave. Dragon Ball Z saga ( 1:42 )

– latest Books they’ve read ( 2:44 )

– their Utopian society ( 3:14 )

– Kendrick Lamar being the most talented person in Hip Hop ( 5:13 )

– tips for Meditation, different kinds of Meditation ( 7:24 )

– their thoughts on Religion ( 11:29 )