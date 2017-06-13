Originally from Toronto but now located in the Bay Area, alternative Hip-Hop artist ODIE, is cultivating his own unique sound. Bringing together elements from genres including Alternative Rock, Hip Hop, Soul, and Afro-Gospel/Beat, he transcends his listeners to a world built from an ethereal yet natural soundscape.

After taking a brief hiatus to further develop his artistry, he releases his latest cut “Crescendo,” where he discusses the glimpses of doubt and hope that come with the process of finding and fulfilling one’s potential. ODIE’s unique sound and image is something to look out for as he is slated to release many more refreshing tracks in the coming months.

In the meantime, enjoy his latest sounds with “Crescendo” and keep it locked as much more is to come.