Justine Skye teams up with entertainment platform WAV to exclusively premiere the short film accompaniment to her recently released EP 8 Ounces.

The 8 Ounces EP, which was written and produced by Grammy, award-winning artist/producer The Dream, is the perfect soundtrack to this innovative short film.

Directed by Alex Loucas (AKA Grizz) and styled by Maeve Reilly, the eye-catching short film parody takes fans through a humorous one on one interview with Justine Skye while also showcasing her striking beauty, style and soulful voice. The “mock-umentary” film features highly anticipated music videos from the EP, including “Still,” “Girlfriend,” “Jezebel,” “Too Young To Die” and “Agenda.”