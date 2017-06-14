The NBA champion Golden State Warriors unanimously agreed to skip the customary White House visit, according to reports, although the team says they have not yet been invited.

The Warriors claimed their second title in three seasons Monday night with a 129-120 Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, their opponent in three straight NBA Finals appearances.

The team issued an official statement later on Tuesday morning.

“Today is all about celebrating our championship,” the team said. “We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has ripped Trump as a “blowhard” and “ill-suited” for the office, and player David West said the president was a poor role model.

“All the tactics that he used to get elected are the very things that someone like me, who works with youth on a consistent basis, are the things that we try to talk our young folks out of being,” West said. “We try to talk our young people out of being bullies. We try to talk our young men out of disrespecting women. We try to talk our young people into being accepting of other people’s opinions and other people’s walks of life.”

“He is the complete opposite of all of that,” West added.

Curry has also criticized Trump, who was described as “a great asset” by the CEO of Under Armour, which the player endorses.

“I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.”