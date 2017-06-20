The latest visuals from the Mood Ent. collective have dropped.

Having recently released their single “Virginia Isn’t For Lovers”, the collective followed up the track with visuals that the audience through what love is like in the state.

The Hampton based rap collective features vocals from Davie Jones$ that provide a smooth and laid back feel to the record.

Filmed and directed by Dawit and MOOD ENT’s Conscious Kane, the group conveys the message of trying to find love through the metaphor of a beauty pageant search for a love interest.

This is the first release from the emerging Virginia talent, and there is surely more to come during Summer 17 from the group.

As you await for more singles, be sure to get into the visuals below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kUbtsZHRS0