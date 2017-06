Lil Yachty speaks about :

– the Jobs he had as a teenager ( 0:33 )

– his fave. Cartoon character ( 2:00 )

– the realest sh*t he ever wrote ( 2:56 )

– his admiration for Kendrick Lamar, wanting to work with him ( 3:59 )

– the time he met Drake ( 5:16 )

** Yachty attempts to rank Drake’s albums ( 6:11 )

– sleeping over at A$AP Rocky‘s house ( 7:45 )

– dealing with Heartbreaks ( 8:52 )