Recently, Jimmy Fallon invited Pharrell Williams to the Tonight Show to talk about the upcoming Despicable Me 3 movie. As per usual, Pharrell handled the composition of the movie’s soundtrack, which is now available to stream across all platforms.

While in the studio, Pharrell talked about his new experiences of being a father to triplets, receiving an honorable doctorate from NYU, the upcoming movie and more.

Per usual, Jimmy invited his guest to play a fun game. This time, Pharrell and Fallon were competing in a song-naming challenge. Given only the instrumentation of The Roots (and no lyrics), Pharrell and Fallon tried to guess popular song titles. Check out the hilarious video atop.

You can also stream the soundtrack and watch Despicable Me 3 trailer below: