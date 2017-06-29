We’ve been waiting on CyHi The Prynce’s debut album, No Dope On Sundays, for quite some time now. While we’re going to have to wait a little while longer, CyHi gave us new single titled “Movin Around” featuring Top Dawg Entertainment’s ScHoolboy Q.

This track is a follow up to the previous single, “Nu Africa,” which amassed much success across many different platforms for the Atlanta rapper. We can expect similar success for No Dope On Sundays set to release later this year. The album is being executive produced by G.O.O.D. Music’s Kanye West and will include a feature from West along with Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and Estelle, among others. You can check out “Movin Around” below.