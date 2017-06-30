JAY-Z is back with 4:44, his brand new LP. If you’re a Tidal user you can stream it right now above. No I.D. produced the entire album.

Just like his last album 4:44 is also available exclusively to Sprint users. There’s no telling whether or not the album will be available on iTunes. Chances are looking real slim.

If you’re not a Tidal user, you can click the link and enjoy the previews of each song. That should hold you down until the zip file surfaces the web.

JAY-Z’s 4:44 Tracklist

1. “Kill Jay Z”

2. “The Story of O.J.”

3. “Smile” Feat. Gloria Carter

4. “Caught Their Eyes” Feat. Frank Ocean

5. “4:44″

6. “Family Feud”

7. “Bam” Feat. Damian Marley

8. “Moonlight”

9. “Marcy Me”

10. “Legacy”