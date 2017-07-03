It’s safe to assume that the 4:44 rollout is far from over.

Tidal users have exclusive access to JAY-Z’s video “Footnotes for ‘The Story of OJ'”. The initial video was an animation starring a character named Jaybo who reminisces about the racist cartoon characters created in the early 20th century.

The full video is eight minutes and features Hov, Michael B. Jordan, Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith and Chris Rock who talk about their experiences as a black man in America. The video opens up with Michael sharing his story as water ripples across the screen.

Being Black in America is like being in a tiny, compressed box anchored at the bottom of the ocean with like 10,000 pounds of pressure on you at all times, you know, and feeling like you cannot really speak your truth and be who you are without being like criticized with like 1,000 opinions and pointed fingers telling you what you’re not and what you’re not doing.

It looks like more 4:44 content is heading our way on Friday. Until then, enjoy the Instagram clip of “The Story of O.J” if you haven’t signed up for Tidal yet.