On July 4, 2013 JAY-Z released his twelfth studio album Magna Carter Holy Grail exclusively for Samsung customers via the Magna Carta app. It was later released for retail n July 8, 2013.

The album featured appearances by Justin Timberlake, Rick Ross, Nas, Frank Ocean, and Beyonce. The album got lukewarm reviews by music critics but the album was certified double platinum by the RIAA, and debuted as number 1 on the Billboard 200. The album got six nods at the 2014 Grammy Awards, and won the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration trophy for “Holy Grail” featuring Justin Timberlake.

The album spawned three successful singles, “Tom Ford”, “Part II (On the Run)” featuring Queen Bey, and “Holy Grail”. Other tracks did successful on the charts like “F*ckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt” featuring Rozay, “Heavens”, “Oceans”, and “Picasso Baby”. The album was supported by the Magna Carter World Tour.