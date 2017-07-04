This article was originally published in The Source issue #271. Words: Rocko Rathon

With the advent of the Internet, Hip-Hop has changed dramatically. Though the traditional platforms still have a lot of influence, independent artists have more opportunities to break through. Such is the case with 20-year-old New York native, A Boogie. His newfound success is quite different from his peers though and that’s what sets him apart from the rest. Hailing from the High Bridge section of the Bronx, life wasn’t easy for the youngster. Constantly getting into trouble, his mother shipped him off to Florida to live with his family at age 12. His new setting didn’t change his mischievous ways, as he eventually got into so much trouble he was confined to his home.

While sitting at home in the Sunshine State for nearly a year with no studio to record in, A Boogie simply began writing songs. One month prior to his return to New York, he found access to a studio, recorded two songs and uploaded them to Soundcloud. Upon his return, the songs reached 20K hits online and his whole neighborhood was hip to the music. He hit a snag in the road when he began a tumultuous relationship that shifted his focus. A pivotal life change occurred when he learned his pregnant girlfriend was set to give birth to someone else’s child. Heartbroken, A Boogie returned to his first love of music to record “Don’t Trust B*tches.”

Going off pure emotion, A Boogie made the song with a slight yelling tone, while also infusing his now trademark, sing-songy melody. Upon noticing the success of the record, he and his collective formed their High Bridge Label and released his breakthrough mixtape, Artist. The songs on the project are inspired entirely by his previous relationship and became an instant hit online. Bolstered by hits such as “My Sh*t” and “Still Think About You,” after 24 hours the project reached 36K plays. With no major promotional backing, two months later his views and plays online ballooned to the millions. Fans began badgering New York radio DJs to play his music, which led to six of the projects songs actively being added to playlists organically.

Some of Hip Hop’s biggest names have now come calling: Diddy, 50 Cent, Meek Mill and more. As his stock continues to rise with fans clamoring for more, the sky’s the limit for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.