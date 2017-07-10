Did Tyler The Creator Come Out The Closet In His New Album?

Tyler the Creator’s album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy, was leaked over the weekend. The LP wasn’t slated to be released until July 21st, but many fans heard it already and are buzzing about this one particular line.

“Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004,” Tyler raps on “I Ain’t Got Time!”

With Tyler, it’s hard to tell whether this is a joke or a serious remark about his sexual orientation. But there was also a 2 year old tweet that was unearthed that may support everyone’s assumptions. Keep scrolling to see how people reacted to the news on Twitter.

#tylerthecreator might have kicked the door 🚪 of the closet down and came thru milly rocking. On his album which just leaked … he had some lines that suggest he's homosexual. Are u checking for his album and does it matter to u if he's gay or not?? A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

My reaction to @tylerthecreator apparently coming out of the closet on his new album when he basically already did it on twitter years ago pic.twitter.com/i06OmMf8FW — Alex (@alexandershutti) July 10, 2017

Tyler the Creator been coming out the closet since 2015 and we all just thought the dude was weird lmfao 😂 — Callum✨ (@xCDMM) July 10, 2017