Tyler the Creator’s album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy, was leaked over the weekend. The LP wasn’t slated to be released until July 21st, but many fans heard it already and are buzzing about this one particular line.
“Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004,” Tyler raps on “I Ain’t Got Time!”
With Tyler, it’s hard to tell whether this is a joke or a serious remark about his sexual orientation. But there was also a 2 year old tweet that was unearthed that may support everyone’s assumptions. Keep scrolling to see how people reacted to the news on Twitter.
My reaction to @tylerthecreator apparently coming out of the closet on his new album when he basically already did it on twitter years ago pic.twitter.com/i06OmMf8FW
— Alex (@alexandershutti) July 10, 2017
Tyler the Creator been coming out the closet since 2015 and we all just thought the dude was weird lmfao 😂
— Callum✨ (@xCDMM) July 10, 2017
@tylerthecreator came out the closet? Good for him. he seemed to be the biggest homophobe lmao
— DolomiteJon (@PuffPuffPapi) July 10, 2017