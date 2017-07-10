Tyler the Creator’s album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy, was leaked over the weekend. The LP wasn’t slated to be released until July 21st, but many fans heard it already and are buzzing about this one particular line.

“Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004,” Tyler raps on “I Ain’t Got Time!”

With Tyler, it’s hard to tell whether this is a joke or a serious remark about his sexual orientation. But there was also a 2 year old tweet that was unearthed that may support everyone’s assumptions. Keep scrolling to see how people reacted to the news on Twitter.