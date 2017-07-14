New Kids on the Block star Donnie Wahlberg is making waves in Charlotte, N.C. after he left a major tip for some workers at a local restaurant.

In a post on his Facebook page yesterday, Wahlberg posted a selfie with the staff along with his receipt from a dinner at Charlotte Waffle House. Wahlberg’s check was for $82.60, but he went above and beyond by leaving the staff a whopping $2,000 tip.

Wahlberg’s post said “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars – for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!” The post has been shared over 1,400 times and received over 1,000 comments.