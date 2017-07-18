Michael Vick stopped by on FS1’s Speak For Yourself and weighed in on the Colin Kaepernick situation. He was asked if a team should take a chance on the activist/football player, and Vick advised that Kaepernick should look more presentable and cut his hair to be taken serious by the NFL again.

The first thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct, but even if he puts cornrows in it, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just a hairstyle. Just go clean cut. Why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. What he needs to do is just try to be presentable.

You’re probably thinking about the time Vick used to have cornrow braids, and dubbed him as a “sellout”. But maybe he’s not being a coon, and is giving his best advice based on his experiences as a controversial quarter back.

Press play and skip to 8:44 to hear the part of the interview about Colin Kaepernick in context.