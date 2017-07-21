One by one, more and more big names in Hip-Hop are coming forward to honor the legacy of Prodigy. Today brings us previously unreleased Mobb Deep track “Try My Hand.” Alchemist, Mobb Deep’s longtime producer, dropped off the track as part of his The Good Book Vol. 2 collection with UK producer Budgie.

The song is nothing short of what Mobb Deep typically brings, with a smooth beat, captivating sample, and narrative carried throughout the bars. Prodigy handles the hook and adds a verse of his own. It’s a great piece to hold onto as we mourn and celebrate the New York legend. You can stream “Try My Hand” below through Soundcloud.