OVO artist Roy Woods has been going off with new music and videos. He recently released a video with MadeInTYO for one of his standout tracks off Nocturnal, “Instinct”. Now, he’s back with a brand new record titled “What Are You On?” with a much broader style and diverse range of production. The dance tune sports a contemporary and simple hook that has a weird way of getting stuck in your head. It follows a triumphant OVO gang anthem “Say Less Freestyle” that premiered on OVO Sound Radio episode 47.

The Brampton, Ontario native is on the verge of dropping his debut album, Say Less . Although there isn’t any clear confirmation on the release date, we imagine it will be sooner than later. “What Are You On?” is the lead single from the forthcoming studio effort. Produced by Stwo.

In other news, the young musician will be taking the stage with his OVO honcho Drake later this summer for the 8th Annual OVO Fest.

Listen to the new record below and tell us what you think.