Yesterday [ July 27th] – Champs Sports and Jordan presented the Re2spect x Champs Sports event in Chicago to honor the community’s top athletes. The celebration took place at the Champs Sports State Street store which included a Q&A and then official induction ceremony into the Wall of Champions.

Champs Sports’ “Arena” flagship store is a neighborhood store concept. The 16,000 square foot store celebrates Chicago excellence. The theme for the store is “Chi Made,” paying homage to Chicago’s contributions—yesterday, today, and tomorrow—to music, sports, art and fashion.

NOTABLES:

Sonny Parker – Chicago Hoops Legend

Jabari Parker – Milwaukee Bucks Forward

Kevin Coval – Director, Young Chicago Author

Monica Haslip – Founder, Little Black Pearl

Andrew Barber– Creator, Fake Shore Drive

Aleta Clark – Community Activist; Founder, “Hugs No Slugs”

