Revenge is a dish best served in a goblet full of poison, according to Jaime Lannister. Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones” came with a surprising ending when Jaime Lannister and his army attacked House Tyrell’s castle, Highgarden. When Jaime found Olenna he handed her a poisoned drink, which she accepted without protest.

But before she died, Olenna made sure to get the last word in. She let Jaime know she was responsible for Joffrey’s brutal death.

“I’d hate to die like your son. Clawing at my neck, foam and bile spilling from my mouth, eyes blood red, skin purple,” Olenna said. “Must have been horrible for you, as a Kingsguard, as a father. It was horrible enough for me. A shocking scene. Not at all what I intended. You see, I’d never seen the poison work before. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.”

Olenna’s death is another major blow to Daenerys’ team of allies. First she lost Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand (and the Sand Snakes), and now one of her wisest counselors is gone. Just last episode, Olenna advised Daenerys to “be a dragon,” so perhaps we’ll see Daenerys heed that advice in the wake of her death.

Though we’re sad Olenna won’t be around to deliver any biting quips or witty comebacks, at least her final moments were just as badass as the rest of her scenes on the series.

Finally hearing Olenna confess to conspiring for Joffrey’s murder was brutal, given how much Jaime truly cared for the boy plus the fact that Tyrion very nearly died thanks to Olenna letting him take the fall for the regicide.