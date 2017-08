T.I. speaks about :

– being the originator of Trap Music (0:00)

– Jobs he had as a Teenager (1:11)

– his favorite Cartoon characters (2:26)

– working with Eminem and Andre 3000 (3:24)

– what Tupac Shakur represents to the Culture (4:42)

– the true definition of a ‘G’ (6:10)

– his message to the youth (6:49)